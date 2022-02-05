Chelsea coach Tuchel tests positive for Covid-19

Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel has tested positive for COVID-19, the Premier League club announced on Saturday, hours before its FA Cup fourth-round match against Plymouth Argyle.

Tuchel will go into self-isolation, and the club said he would most likely join up with the team in Abu Dhabi next week for the Club World Cup.

European champion Chelsea faces either the United Arab Emirates Pro League side Al Jazira or AFC Champions League winner Al Hilal in its semifinal at Abu Dhabi's Mohammad Bin Zayed Stadium on Wednesday.

If Chelsea qualifies for the final, it will remain in Abu Dhabi until February 12. Chelsea reached the final the last time it played in the Club World Cup in 2012, losing 1-0 to Brazilian side Corinthians in Japan.