MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Premier League: Chelsea ‘so far away from target’, says Pochettino

Chelsea is currently 14 points adrift of the top four -- a position that was not on manager Mauricio Pochettino’s agenda for his first season in charge of the club.

Published : Dec 27, 2023 11:15 IST - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Pochettino said that their target was to be on the top, even if no one believed them. But in the circumstance, they are fighting for different things.
Pochettino said that their target was to be on the top, even if no one believed them. But in the circumstance, they are fighting for different things. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

Pochettino said that their target was to be on the top, even if no one believed them. But in the circumstance, they are fighting for different things. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Mauricio Pochettino has accepted Chelsea is failing to meet pre-season expectations after falling off the pace in the race for the Premier League title.

The Blues’ home form has been solid enough, with three successive wins in December ahead of Wednesday’s match against London rival Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge.

But Chelsea’s results on the road have been a different story, with defeat against Wolves at Molineux on Christmas Eve its fourth straight away loss on the spin following reverses at Newcastle, Manchester United and Everton.

Chelsea now finds itself in mid-table and struggling to qualify for the Champions League, although an English League Cup semifinal against second-tier Middlesbrough in January offers a route to a possible place in the Europa Conference League.

Nevertheless, Chelsea is currently 14 points adrift of the top four -- a position that was not on Pochettino’s agenda for his first season in charge of the club.

ALSO READ: Nunez, Jota score as Liverpool tops Premier League standings

“We’re so far away (from the target),” he said Tuesday. “Our target was to be on the top, even if no one believed us. But in the circumstance, we are fighting for different things.

“We are Chelsea, because our history demands us to be at the top. At the moment, being realistic, we need to increase the way that we compete if we want to win more games.

“We need to compete better than (against Wolves). I think the performance from the beginning of the season has not been bad. We can say it’s very good. But in terms of competing, we are in the bottom. That’s why we are not in a better position in the table.”

He added, “In football, you need to have the knowledge, the quality, the set-up. But at some point in football in 90 minutes, you need to compete. You need to show in the way you play football. We need to improve there, and that’s about having all the players (fit), spending time with them together.

“We need to finish well, winning the (Palace) game, then to go to Luton (on December 30) and then start the new year with different feelings.”

Moises Caicedo is set to return after illness prevented him travelling to Wolves, although Lesley Ugochukwu is still struggling with a hamstring problem that forced him off on Sunday to add to Chelsea’s injury problems.

“The frustration is there, the disappointment,” said Pochettino. “The medical staff are working so hard to anticipate and try to avoid these types of problems.”

Related Topics

Chelsea /

Premier League 2023-24 /

Mauricio Pochettino

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Premier League: Chelsea ‘so far away from target’, says Pochettino
    AFP
  2. Premier League: Guardiola says rivals want Man City to fail ‘more than ever’
    AFP
  3. Man United takeover: New co-owner Ratcliffe asks supporters to be patient with results
    Reuters
  4. From Sania Mirza to Stuart Broad, here are 10 sportspersons who retired in 2023
    Team Sportstar
  5. Burnley vs Liverpool: Nunez, Jota score as Reds top Premier League standings
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

The unsatisfying sound of silence

Ayon Sengupta
Righting the wrong: Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the Test leg of India’s last tour of South Africa with an injury. He would hope to make amends this time as an opener and captain.

Ind vs SA in Tests: Rohit Sharma’s men must navigate fine margins to conquer final frontier

P. K. Ajith Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Premier League

  1. Premier League: Chelsea ‘so far away from target’, says Pochettino
    AFP
  2. Premier League: Guardiola says rivals want Man City to fail ‘more than ever’
    AFP
  3. Man United takeover: New co-owner Ratcliffe asks supporters to be patient with results
    Reuters
  4. Burnley vs Liverpool: Nunez, Jota score as Reds top Premier League standings
    Reuters
  5. Premier League 2023-24: Chelsea’s Fernandez out of Palace game, Caicedo doubtful
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Premier League: Chelsea ‘so far away from target’, says Pochettino
    AFP
  2. Premier League: Guardiola says rivals want Man City to fail ‘more than ever’
    AFP
  3. Man United takeover: New co-owner Ratcliffe asks supporters to be patient with results
    Reuters
  4. From Sania Mirza to Stuart Broad, here are 10 sportspersons who retired in 2023
    Team Sportstar
  5. Burnley vs Liverpool: Nunez, Jota score as Reds top Premier League standings
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment