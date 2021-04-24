EPL Premier League LIVE: Chelsea vs West Ham, top-four fight intensifies Follow the live commentary updates from the 2020-21 Premier League match between Chelsea and West Ham at the Olympic Stadium in London on Saturday. Team Sportstar Last Updated: 24 April, 2021 22:04 IST Chelsea (in pic) and West Ham are in a tussle for a top-four spot in the ongoing Premier League season and Saturday's game is a crucial one for both teams (File Photo). - REUTERS Team Sportstar Last Updated: 24 April, 2021 22:04 IST Welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the 2020-21 Premier League encounter between Chelsea FC and West Ham United FC.LIVE UPDATES: Where can you watch the Premier League live in India?Star Sports Select 2 HD and SD channels will telecast Premier League games live in the Indian subcontinent. Meanwhile, Disney+ Hotstar will provide live streaming online.