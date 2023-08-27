MagazineBuy Print

Chelsea signs goalkeeper Petrovic from New England Revolution

The 23-year-old Serbian international arrives at Stamford Bridge following the departures of Edouard Mendy, who joined Al-Ahli, and Kepa Arrizabalaga, who moved to Real Madrid on loan.

Published : Aug 27, 2023 08:48 IST , LONDON - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Djordje Petrovic in action for New England Revolution.
FILE PHOTO: Djordje Petrovic in action for New England Revolution. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Djordje Petrovic in action for New England Revolution. | Photo Credit: AP

Chelsea has signed goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic from MLS side New England Revolution for an undisclosed fee on a seven-year contract with an option for an extra year, the Premier League club said on Saturday.

The 23-year-old Serbian international arrives at Stamford Bridge following the departures of Edouard Mendy, who joined Al-Ahli, and Kepa Arrizabalaga, who moved to Real Madrid on loan.

ALSO READ | Postecoglou overjoyed at Maddison’s impact at Spurs

He will compete for a starting berth with Spain’s Robert Sanchez, who moved to Stamford Bridge earlier this month from Brighton & Hove Albion.

“I have always dreamed of joining one of the biggest clubs in the world. Today I have achieved that goal and I am very happy,” Petrovic said in a statement.

Petrovic left Serbian side Cukaricki for the New England Revolution in April 2022 and made 48 appearances. He was nominated for the MLS Newcomer of the Year Award and MLS Goalkeeper of the Year Award.

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
