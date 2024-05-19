Chelsea vs Bournemouth LIVE score, Premier League 2023-24: When, where to watch CHE vs BOU; Kick-off at 8:30 PM IST

Chelsea will take on Bournemouth in the final day of the 2023-24 Premier League season.
The Blues are currently sixth in the standings and can jump to fifth if it wins tonight and Tottenham Hotspurs slips up against Sheffield United.
Premier League points table LIVE
LINEUPS
LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO
When will the Premier League 2023-24 match between Chelsea and Bournemouth start?
The Premier League 2023-24 match between Chelsea and Bournemouth will kick off at 8:30 PM IST on May 19, Sunday.
Where to watch the Premier League 2023-24 match between Chelsea and Bournemouth?
The Premier League 2023-24 match between Chelsea and Bournemouth can be watched on the Star Sports Network in India and the Sky Sports Network in the United Kingdom.
The match can also be live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.
