Chelsea vs Bournemouth LIVE score, Premier League 2023-24: When, where to watch CHE vs BOU; Kick-off at 8:30 PM IST

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Premier League 2023-24 match between Chelsea and Bournemouth being played at the Stamford Bridge in London.

Updated : May 19, 2024 20:30 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Cole Palmer of Chelsea arrives at the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and AFC Bournemouth.
Cole Palmer of Chelsea arrives at the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and AFC Bournemouth. | Photo Credit: DAN MULLAN/Getty Images
infoIcon

Cole Palmer of Chelsea arrives at the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and AFC Bournemouth. | Photo Credit: DAN MULLAN/Getty Images

Chelsea will take on Bournemouth in the final day of the 2023-24 Premier League season.

The Blues are currently sixth in the standings and can jump to fifth if it wins tonight and Tottenham Hotspurs slips up against Sheffield United.

Premier League points table LIVE

LINEUPS

LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO

When will the Premier League 2023-24 match between Chelsea and Bournemouth start?
The Premier League 2023-24 match between Chelsea and Bournemouth will kick off at 8:30 PM IST on May 19, Sunday.
Where to watch the Premier League 2023-24 match between Chelsea and Bournemouth?
The Premier League 2023-24 match between Chelsea and Bournemouth can be watched on the Star Sports Network in India and the Sky Sports Network in the United Kingdom.
The match can also be live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

Related Topics

Premier League 2023-24 /

Chelsea /

Bournemouth

