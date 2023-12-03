MagazineBuy Print

Premier League: Fernandez double helps 10-man Chelsea to 3-2 win over Brighton

Enzo Fernandez and Levi Colwill earned Chelsea a 3-2 win over Brighton and Hove Albion at a rain-sodden Stamford Bridge on Sunday in the Premier League.

Published : Dec 03, 2023 22:51 IST , LONDON - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
 Chelsea’s Enzo Fernandez celebrates scoring his team’s third goal.
 Chelsea’s Enzo Fernandez celebrates scoring his team’s third goal. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

 Chelsea’s Enzo Fernandez celebrates scoring his team’s third goal. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

First Chelsea Premier League goals from Enzo Fernandez and Levi Colwill earned the 10-man home side a 3-2 win over Brighton and Hove Albion at a rain-sodden Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

World Cup-winning Argentine Fernandez headed home a neat overhead kick from defender Benoit Badiashile in the 17th minute and Colwill, on loan at Brighton last season, made it two four minutes later from a Nicolas Jackson headed pass.

Chelsea looked in charge but Brighton pulled one back two minutes from halftime through a curling shot by Facundo Buonanotte and then the home side had captain Conor Gallagher sent off on the stroke of halftime for a second yellow card after a sliding tackle on former Chelsea teammate Billy Gilmour.

Brighton pressed Chelsea in numbers at the start of the second half but substitute James Milner could not keep up with Mykhailo Mudryk on the counter and brought him down. After a six-minute delay for a VAR check, Fernandez scored his second from the penalty spot in the 65th minute.

Brighton’s Joao Pedro made sure of a nervy final few minutes of time added on when he scored with a glancing header in the 92nd minute.

