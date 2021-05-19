Chelsea beats Leicester City 2-1 in crunch top-four battle

Chelsea seized control of its own destiny in the Premier League top-four battle as it avenged the FA Cup final defeat last weekend by Leicester City to beat the visiting side 2-1 during a dominant display on Tuesday.

Roared on by 8,000 fans, Thomas Tuchel's side pressed high and was rewarded after the break with Antonio Rudiger bundling in its opener, which came off a corner from Ben Chilwell, before Jorginho rolled home a penalty earned by Timo Werner.

Meanwhile, Werner himself twice had goals ruled out before the break while Leicester, which looked flat after Saturday's celebrations, offered little threat until Kelechi Iheanacho gave the outfit a lifeline with a cool finish in the 74th minute.

MATCH BLOG | Premier League highlights: Chelsea beats Leicester City 2-1

It was a nervy climax and Ayoze Perez wasted a glorious late chance to equalise but Chelsea clung on for a priceless win that moved it into third place on 67 points with one game remaining, meaning a win at Aston Villa on Sunday will guarantee it Champions League football next season.

For Leicester, there is now the looming possibility that it will let a UEFA Champions League berth slip through its fingers for the second season in succession.

The team could have ensured a top-four finish had it won at Stamford Bridge but will now drop to fifth place, on goal difference, if Liverpool wins at Burnley on Wednesday.

Leicester, which has 66 points now, finishes with a home match against Tottenham Hotspur while Liverpool's final game of the season is at home to Crystal Palace.