Premier League LIVE: Chelsea vs Liverpool

Welcome to Sportstar's LIVE BLOG of the 2020-21 Premier League game between Chelsea and Liverpool taking place on Sunday.

TEAM LINE-UPS:

Chelsea XI: Arrizabalaga, James, Christensen, Zouma, Alonso, Kante, Jorginho, Kovacic, Mount, Havertz, Werner.

Subs: Barkley, Abraham, Caballero, Tomori, Giroud, Hudson-Odoi, Azpilicueta.

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, van Dijk, Robertson, Keita, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Salah, Firmino, Mane.

Subs: Thiago, Milner, Adrian, Jones, Minamino, Tsimikas, Origi.

MATCH PREVIEW:

Chelsea hosts Liverpool at Stamford Bridge on Sunday in the biggest game of this Premier League weekend. Both teams will be looking to add to their opening day victories.

Though the Blues managed a 3-1 victory at Brighton and Hove Albion in the first game of their new season, they struggled to control the game for large parts and riled of fortune to get all three points. The quality on the team, aided by the presence of new signings Timo Werner and Kai Havertz, gave Frank Lampard's side the edge.

The Reds also had a shaky start to their season, with Jurgen Klopp’s side defeating Leeds United 4-3 at Anfield. The direct passing style employed by Marcelo Bielsa's side left their defence stretched and exposed.

WATCH | Klopp vs Lampard - the feud continues

Both Brighton and Leeds had more of the ball in their matches but were undone by individual quality. Reece James’ 25-yard strike sealed the game for Chelsea and Mohamed Salah's beautiful instinctive volley, along with two penalties, did the job for Liverpool.

In the league, Liverpool has a good record against Chelsea in recent seasons. It has lost only once in its last 11 league fixtures against Chelsea, a run stretching back to Brendan Rodgers’ time in charge - which includes the double last season.

- TEAM NEWS -

Though Chelsea has been busy in the transfer window, it continues to be without a number of its new signings. Ben Chilwell and Hakim Ziyech are not fit to make debuts while Thiago Silva has only started training recently.

Christian Pulisic continues to nurse a hamstring injury and will miss out. Though Werner picked up a knock against Brighton, he has recovered and is expected to play a big role in the game. Billy Gilmour has a long-term inury and should miss a handful of the opening games.

Mateo Kovacic's red card in last season's FA Cup final ruled him out of the Brighton game. He is available again and could take the place of Jorginho in the midfield.

ALSO READ | Liverpool signs Jota from Wolves

Liverpool will also be without its new signing for this game. Thiago Alcantara only recently returned to pre-season training and is not expected to play a part at Stamford Bridge.

Xherdan Shaqiri is available after recovering from his latest injury. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is out and his expected return date remains unknown. Kostas Tsimikas had tested positive for COVID-19 while away on international duty but he returned to the squad after a period of self-isolation.