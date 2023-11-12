MagazineBuy Print

Chelsea vs Manchester City LIVE Score, CHE v MCI, Premier League: Match updates, preview, lineups

CHE vs MCI: Live Score and match updates from the Chelsea vs Manchester City, Premier League 2023-24 match from the Stamford Bridge stadium.

Updated : Nov 12, 2023 20:41 IST

Team Sportstar
Chelsea vs Manchester City LIVE Score, CHE v MCI, Premier League: Match updates, preview, lineups
Chelsea vs Manchester City LIVE Score, CHE v MCI, Premier League: Match updates, preview, lineups | Photo Credit: AFP
lightbox-info

Chelsea vs Manchester City LIVE Score, CHE v MCI, Premier League: Match updates, preview, lineups | Photo Credit: AFP

Catch Sportstar’s live Score and match updates of the Premier League 2023-24 match between Chelsea and Manchester City rom the Stamford Bridge.

  • November 12, 2023 20:40
    KICK-OFF, TELECAST AND LIVE STREAMING INFO

    When will the Chelsea vs Manchester City Premier League match start?

    The Premier League match between Chelsea and Manchester City will start at 10:00 PM IST on Sunday, November 12, 2023.

    Where to watch the Chelsea vs Manchester City Premier League match?

    The Premier League match between Chelsea and Manchester City will be live telecasted on the Star Sports Network.

    The Premier League match between Chelsea and Manchester City will also be live streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar App and website.

  • November 12, 2023 20:39
    Match Preview: Chelsea vs Manchester City

    Chelsea hosts Manchester City in its 12th game of the Premier League season at Stamford Bridge.

    Chelsea’s hopes will be high as it comes into the match with a big win against Spurs in a chaotic affair, dethroning the league leaders.

    City too has been flying lately after three back-to-back commanding wins starting from the big derby win and its last Champions League clash against Young Boys that won it the qualification to the knockout round.

    City has been averaging a goal every 20 minutes in its last two games and it will be a challenge for the home side to stop the treble-winners from barging in on goal from the get-go.

    City didn’t have the strongest start to its campaign, but now that it’s at the top of the table, it will be looking to increase its dominance at the top since second-place Spurs has lost points this weekend.

    Chelsea had a clumsy start to its season but it’s gradually climbing the table and is 10th in the standing right now in the middle of a tightly contested season.

