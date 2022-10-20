Premier League

Conte laments Spurs’ struggles against top teams after United loss

For all their progress this season, Spurs are third in the standings despite the loss, Conte feels his team still let itself down against tougher opponent.

Reuters
MANCHESTER 20 October, 2022 09:09 IST
MANCHESTER 20 October, 2022 09:09 IST
Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte during his side’s 0-2 loss to Manchester United at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Wednesday.

Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte during his side’s 0-2 loss to Manchester United at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: CRAIG BROUGH

For all their progress this season, Spurs are third in the standings despite the loss, Conte feels his team still let itself down against tougher opponent.

Tottenham Hotspur coach Antonio Conte said his side struggles to compete in games against top Premier League clubs after it was well beaten by Manchester United on Wednesday.

Spurs slipped to a 2-0 defeat at Old Trafford, but the scoreline did not reflect the fact that they were comfortably second best in Manchester, facing 28 shots in the match.

For all their progress this season, Spurs are third in the standings despite the loss, Conte feels his team still let itself down against tougher opponent.

Also Read
United manager Ten Hag to ‘deal with’ Ronaldo for early exit in Spurs win

"We have to be honest, United deserved to win," Conte said. "They started the game very well. In our side, we did not start the game. It was really difficult, because we made a lot of simple mistakes.

"The table is good, but every time we play a high level game, we struggle. I want to be honest -- against Chelsea we struggle, we lost against Arsenal and Manchester United we lost.

"In this type of game, I think that you need to arrive and not make big mistakes, with great concentration, great focus. You need to be ready to fight a war, or you die against your opponent. The level is very high, we are struggling."

Conte, however, is not too worried, and feels his team need time to continue its improvement.

"In only 10 months we cannot pass from ninth place (when he took over) to become title contenders the year after," he added.

"We do not forget last season. We need to be disappointed. We need to show much more. I think that we can do much better than this today."

Read more stories on Premier League.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
Videos

Arsenal’s Ethan Nwaneri pips Harvey Elliott as youngest ever Premier League debutant

Manchester United fans protest against club owners ahead of Liverpool game

Tuchel, Conte play down feisty handshake after Premier League game

Slide shows

Jubilant city celebrate in style - Premier League Team of the Weekend

Arsene Wenger's 5 great moments as Arsenal manager

EPL form guide: Man City out to end Anfield hoodoo

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us