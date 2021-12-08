Conte says 8 Spurs players, 5 staff members have coronavirus

Eight Tottenham players and five members of staff have tested positive for the coronavirus, manager Antonio Conte said Wednesday.

"Every day we are having people with COVID,” said Conte, adding that “the situation is serious." Tottenham is scheduled to play Rennes on Thursday in a match in the Europa Conference League.

UEFA rules state a game must go ahead as long as a club has at least 13 senior players available, including at least one goalkeeper.

"For sure we are a bit scared, because we don't know what will happen," Conte said.