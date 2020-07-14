Football EPL EPL One positive in latest Premier League COVID-19 tests, total now 20 The Premier League said on Monday that one person returned a positive result in its latest round of COVID-19 tests conducted on players and staff last week. Reuters 14 July, 2020 13:57 IST Reuters 14 July, 2020 13:57 IST The Premier League said on Monday that one person returned a positive result in its latest round of COVID-19 tests conducted on players and staff last week, taking the total number of cases to 20 since testing began in May.The English top flight restarted its season last month after a 100-day hiatus due to the pandemic.“The Premier League can today confirm that between Monday July 6 and Sunday July 12, 2,071 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19. Of these, one has tested positive,” the league said in a statement.ALSO READ| Ramos laments Madrid's lack of focus in scrappy win at Granada The league did not reveal the club or the name of the individual who tested positive.There have been 13 rounds of testing since players returned to contact training in May. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos