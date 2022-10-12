Cristiano Ronaldo to not accept FA violent conduct charge over phone incident

Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag confirmed that Cristiano Ronaldo will not accept the Football Association’s (FA) charge of allegedly knocking a phone out of the hands of an Everton fan last season.

The Manchester United player was filmed appearing to slap a phone out of a fan’s hand when United visited Goodison Park in April. Ronaldo, who was cautioned by the police after the incident, had also apologised to the fan.

FA charged Ronaldo with breaching rule E3, which relates to improper or violent conduct. The Portuguese had until Monday to respond to the charge and United manager Erik Ten Hag said that the player will contest the charge.

“We spoke about that, he will not accept it,” said Ten Hag.