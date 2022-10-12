Premier League

Cristiano Ronaldo to not accept FA violent conduct charge over phone incident

Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag confirmed that Cristiano Ronaldo will not accept the Football Association’s (FA) charge of allegedly knocking a phone out of the hands of an Everton fan last season.

Team Sportstar
12 October, 2022 17:43 IST
12 October, 2022 17:43 IST
Ronaldo had until Monday to respond to the charge and United manager Erik Ten Hag said that the player will contest the charge. 

Ronaldo had until Monday to respond to the charge and United manager Erik Ten Hag said that the player will contest the charge.  | Photo Credit: REUTERS/Phil Noble

Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag confirmed that Cristiano Ronaldo will not accept the Football Association’s (FA) charge of allegedly knocking a phone out of the hands of an Everton fan last season.

Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag confirmed that Cristiano Ronaldo will not accept the Football Association’s (FA) charge of allegedly knocking a phone out of the hands of an Everton fan last season.

The Manchester United player was filmed appearing to slap a phone out of a fan’s hand when United visited Goodison Park in April. Ronaldo, who was cautioned by the police after the incident, had also apologised to the fan.

FA charged Ronaldo with breaching rule E3, which relates to improper or violent conduct. The Portuguese had until Monday to respond to the charge and United manager Erik Ten Hag said that the player will contest the charge.

“We spoke about that, he will not accept it,” said Ten Hag.

Read more stories on Premier League.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
I-DAY SPECIAL: 75 ICONIC SPORTING MOMENTS
Videos

Arsenal’s Ethan Nwaneri pips Harvey Elliott as youngest ever Premier League debutant

Manchester United fans protest against club owners ahead of Liverpool game

Tuchel, Conte play down feisty handshake after Premier League game

Slide shows

Jubilant city celebrate in style - Premier League Team of the Weekend

Arsene Wenger's 5 great moments as Arsenal manager

EPL form guide: Man City out to end Anfield hoodoo

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us