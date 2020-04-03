Football EPL EPL De Bruyne alongside Messi, Ronaldo and Neymar as world's best: Del Piero Alessandro Del Piero named Kevin De Bruyne alongside the likes of Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar as the world's best. Dejan Kalinic 03 April, 2020 07:15 IST Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne - Getty Images Dejan Kalinic 03 April, 2020 07:15 IST Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne belongs among the world's best alongside Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar, according to Alessandro Del Piero.Messi and Ronaldo are widely regarded as the world's two best players, ahead of Paris Saint-Germain stars Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.But Del Piero, a Juventus great, feels De Bruyne should be considered among the best."To define the strongest player, you should specify in what," he told Sky Sport on Thursday.READ| Lineker slams Tottenham's decision to furlough non-playing staff "In addition to the sacred names such as Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar that attract the audience at 360 degrees, there are players of incredible depth, like De Bruyne."De Bruyne had scored nine goals and provided 18 assists in 35 games in all competitions before this season was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos