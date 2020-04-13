Tottenham reverses controversial plans to furlogh non-playing staff

Tottenham on Monday reversed a much-criticised decision to cut the wages of non-playing staff at the Premier League club by 20 per cent and use government money to prop up the other 80 per cent.

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy said at the end of March the club planned to use the British government's furlough scheme which will guarantee 80 per cent of wages up to a maximum of £2,500 a month ($3,100, 2,850 euros).

That decision led to widespread criticism, including from senior political figures, as Tottenham has not yet cut the salaries of its playing squad.

“We have decided that all non-playing staff, whether full-time, casual or furloughed, will receive 100 per cent of their pay for April and May. Only the board will take salary reductions,” Tottenham said in a statement.

“In view of supporter sentiment regarding the scheme, it is now not our intention to make use of the current CJRS (coronavirus job retention scheme) that runs until the end of May.”