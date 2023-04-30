Haaland levels Premier League record for most goals in a season with strike against Fulham

Erling Haaland scored from the spot against Fulham to level the Premier league record for most goals in a season, at the Craven Cottage in London on Sunday.

Earlier Haaland had broken Mohammed Salah’s record of most goals in a 32-game season, scoring his 33rd goal this season, against Arsenal in Manchester City’s 4-1 win.

With the 34th strike, he got level with Andrew Cole and Alan Shearer, who scored as many goals in the 1993-94 season and the 1994-95 season, respectively. Cole had achieved the feat in 40 games while Shearer, the highest goalscorer of all time in the Premier League, had done so in 42 games.

Haaland reached the milestone in just 32 games. Moreover, the goal was Haaland’s 50th strike for Manchester City, in all competitions this season.

Only four players have scored 50 goals or more in English top-flight football in one season and only one has done so in the Premier League -- Haaland himself.

Players with at least 50 goals in English top-flight in all competitions in a single season:

Dixie Dean (63, 1927/28) ⦿ Vic Watson (50, 1929/30)

Tom Waring (50, 1930/31) ⦿ Erling Haaland (2022/23)

