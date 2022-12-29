Premier League

Watch: Erling Haaland continues to shatter records for Manchester City

With a brace against Leeds in the Premier League, Haaland became the fastest player to get to 20 goals in the competition.

Team Sportstar
29 December, 2022 19:41 IST
Manchester City’s Erling Braut Haaland celebrates after the match against Leeds.

Manchester City’s Erling Braut Haaland celebrates after the match against Leeds. | Photo Credit: MOLLY DARLINGTON

Manchester City’s Erling Haaland continued from where he left off before the World Cup, with a brace against Leeds in the Premier League on Thursday, in his side’s 3-1 win.

With the double, Haaland became the fastest player to get to 20 goals in the competition. The Manchester City striker reached the landmark in his 14th appearance, which eclipsed the mark of 21 set by former Sunderland forward Kevin Phillips in 1999-2000.

Earlier in the season, the Norwegian became only the sixth player to score back-to-back Premier League hat-tricks after his hauls against Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest.

Haaland now has 100 goal contributions in 81 appearances in Bundesliga and Premier League. (82 goals and 18 assists).

The 22-year-old has now scored 26 goals in 20 games since shifting to Manchester City from Borussia Dortmund last summer.

