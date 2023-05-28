Everton survives Premier League relegation, Leeds, Leicester relegated

Everton survived relegation on the final day of the Premier League following a 1-0 win over Bournemouth at the Goodison Park Stadium on Sunday.

Abdoulaye Doucoure scored the decisive strike for the Toffees as it ran out the rest of the game, with its Premier League hopes hanging on a string.

Sean Dyche’s side came into Sunday’s contest with its fate in its own hands, knowing victory at Goodison Park would be enough to keep it in the Premier League, but the nervy host struggled to break down its opponent in a tense first half.

With supporters getting desperate, and results not going its way elsewhere, Doucoure stepped up with what proved to be the crucial winner in the 57th minute to lift the roof off the famous old stadium.

There were plenty of worrying moments for the home faithful late on, but Everton held on to finish the season in 17th place, two points above Leicester City in 18th.

Leicester and Leeds United had to suffer the brunt of relegation and will play int he EFL Championship next season.

The Premier League title-winner in the 2015-16 season, Leicester, became only the fourth team in English top-flight and the only team in the 21st century to be promoted, have won the league and then relegated within 10 years.

⦿ Liverpool (1896-1904)

Liverpool (1896-1904) ⦿ Ipswich Town (1960-64)

Ipswich Town (1960-64) ⦿ Blackburn Rovers (1991-99)

Blackburn Rovers (1991-99) ⦿ Leicester City (2013-2023)

Barnes fired the Foxes in front in the 34th minute and Wout Faes headed their second in the 62nd minute, but by then the crowd was aware that Everton had taken the lead and the celebrations were subdued.

Pablo Fornals pulled a goal back for West Ham in the 79th minute, but Everton’s win made the result immaterial and the final whistle was greeted with both applause and tears by the Leicester fans.

Leeds, on the other hand, bowed out of the league with a 1-4 loss to Tottenham Hotspur at Elland Road as Harry Kane scored twice for the visitor. It is heading back to the Championship after three seasons back in the top flight.

Pedro Porro and Lucas Moura also scored for Spurs, which finished eighth, narrowly missing out on a place in the UEFA Conference League. Jack Harrison got a consolation for Leeds.

(With inputs from Reuters)