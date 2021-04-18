Football EPL EPL Five English clubs signs up to breakaway league - report The only member of the "big six" not to have signed up was Manchester City, the paper said, citing sources with knowledge of the development. Reuters MANCHESTER 18 April, 2021 18:44 IST One of the five teams to have reportedly signed up is Manchester United- REUTERS Reuters MANCHESTER 18 April, 2021 18:44 IST Five English clubs has signed up to a breakaway European Super League, The Times newspaper reported on Sunday.The paper said Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur has agreed to join the new league.FOLLOW | Premier League LIVE score: Arsenal vs FulhamThe only member of the "big six" not to have signed up was Manchester City, the paper said, citing sources with knowledge of the development.Italy's Serie A held an emergency board meeting on Sunday after reports that three leading clubs, Juventus, Inter Milan and AC Milan, along with broadcaster DAZN, had been involved in the European Super League talks. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.