Premier League

Everton sacks Frank Lampard after poor run of results- reports

Everton manager Frank Lampard has been sacked by the club after a poor run of results according to reports.

AFP
23 January, 2023 21:05 IST
23 January, 2023 21:05 IST
Everton manager Frank Lampard.

Everton manager Frank Lampard. | Photo Credit: Action Images via Reuters

Everton manager Frank Lampard has been sacked by the club after a poor run of results according to reports.

Relegation-threatened Everton has sacked manager Frank Lampard after less than a year in charge at the Goodison Park club, British media reported on Monday.

The former Chelsea boss was appointed to replace Rafael Benitez in January 2022 but leaves with the side 19th in the table, level on points with bottom club Southampton.

Lampard was appointed by Everton in January 2022 after managing Chelsea from 2019-2021 and Derby County in the second tier in 2018-19.

Also Read
Alves moved to new detention center for security reasons

In a sign of the turmoil enveloping Everton, club directors were earlier this month ordered to stay away from Goodison Park due to perceived security risks.

Everton fell to a damaging 2-0 defeat at fellow strugglers West Ham on Saturday -- a ninth loss in its past 12 Premier League matches.

Club owner Farhad Moshiri, who was at the game in London, was asked after the game whether it was time for Lampard to be sacked.

“I can’t comment. It’s not my decision,” he told Sky Sports.

Speaking about his own future, Lampard said: “Those things are not my choice. It is my job to work, focus and keep my head down.

“I know there are things going on at the club, but it’s never been a consequence for me whether a chairman or board member is at the game.”

Read more stories on Premier League.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Thomas Tuchel interview - Five takeaways from chat with former Chelsea coach

Arsenal’s Ethan Nwaneri pips Harvey Elliott as youngest ever Premier League debutant

Manchester United fans protest against club owners ahead of Liverpool game

Slide shows

Jubilant city celebrate in style - Premier League Team of the Weekend

Arsene Wenger's 5 great moments as Arsenal manager

EPL form guide: Man City out to end Anfield hoodoo

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us