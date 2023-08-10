MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Fred joins Fenerbahce from Manchester United - Reports

Fred, who is said to have agreed personal terms with the Turkish side, is set to have his medical with Fenerbahce soon.

Published : Aug 10, 2023 23:16 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Manchester United’s Fred during a pre-season game.
Manchester United’s Fred during a pre-season game. | Photo Credit: Action Images via Reuters
infoIcon

Manchester United’s Fred during a pre-season game. | Photo Credit: Action Images via Reuters

Brazilian midfielder Fred has joined Turkish side Fenerbahce from Manchester United, according to reports.

Fred, who is said to have agreed personal terms with the Turkish side, is set to have his medical with Fenerbahce soon.

READ MORE | Premier League: How will Arsenal line up in the 2023-24 season?

The 30-year-old midfielder joined the Premier League side in 2018 from Shakhtar Donetsk and represented it in 139 matches. Fred, who has been capped 32 times with Brazil, won the EFL Cup last season for his first silverware with Man United.

Manchester United has been very active in the transfer window. The club had earlier acquired the services of midfielder Mason Mount from Chelsea and is also on the lookout for bringing Morocco’s Sofyan Amrabat from Fiorentina. Fred’s impending departure is in tune with the Red Devils’ desire to free up funds to bring in their transfer targets.

Last season, Fenerbache second in the Turkish league, eight points behind its eternal rival Galatasaray, which has had an incredible transfer window, bringing in the likes of Mauro Icardi, Wilfried Zaha and Angelino.

Related Topics

Fred /

Manchester United

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Fred joins Fenerbahce from Manchester United - Reports
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ronaldo streets ahead of Instagram influencers in annual ranking
    Reuters
  3. Neymar heading toward exit from Paris Saint-Germain: sources
    AP
  4. Asian Champions Trophy 2023: Malaysia faces wavering South Korea for a spot in the final; Pakistan plays China for pride
    Abhishek Saini
  5. WATCH: Shabnim Ismail takes hat-trick off last three balls of Birmingham’s innings to pull off thrilling win for Welsh Fire
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Indian sport plagued by disappointing setbacks

Ayon Sengupta
‘I believe that if it is my day, and my approach and my rhythm are set, I will put up a good jump when it matters’ — Sreeshankar

Murali Sreeshankar — ‘Kobe Bryant will always remain at the core of my heart’

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Premier League

  1. Fred joins Fenerbahce from Manchester United - Reports
    Team Sportstar
  2. Premier League: How will Arsenal line up in the 2023-24 season?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Aston Villa midfielder Emiliano Buendia sustains serious knee injury ahead of Premier League season
    AP
  4. Guardiola says impossible for Manchester City to recreate ‘once-in-a-liftime’ treble win
    Reuters
  5. Haaland in attack, no Gundogan: How can Manchester City line-up in Premier League 2023-24?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Fred joins Fenerbahce from Manchester United - Reports
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ronaldo streets ahead of Instagram influencers in annual ranking
    Reuters
  3. Neymar heading toward exit from Paris Saint-Germain: sources
    AP
  4. Asian Champions Trophy 2023: Malaysia faces wavering South Korea for a spot in the final; Pakistan plays China for pride
    Abhishek Saini
  5. WATCH: Shabnim Ismail takes hat-trick off last three balls of Birmingham’s innings to pull off thrilling win for Welsh Fire
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment