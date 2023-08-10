Fred joins Fenerbahce from Manchester United - Reports

Brazilian midfielder Fred has joined Turkish side Fenerbahce from Manchester United, according to reports.

Fred, who is said to have agreed personal terms with the Turkish side, is set to have his medical with Fenerbahce soon.

The 30-year-old midfielder joined the Premier League side in 2018 from Shakhtar Donetsk and represented it in 139 matches. Fred, who has been capped 32 times with Brazil, won the EFL Cup last season for his first silverware with Man United.

Manchester United has been very active in the transfer window. The club had earlier acquired the services of midfielder Mason Mount from Chelsea and is also on the lookout for bringing Morocco’s Sofyan Amrabat from Fiorentina. Fred’s impending departure is in tune with the Red Devils’ desire to free up funds to bring in their transfer targets.

Last season, Fenerbache second in the Turkish league, eight points behind its eternal rival Galatasaray, which has had an incredible transfer window, bringing in the likes of Mauro Icardi, Wilfried Zaha and Angelino.