Fulham vs Liverpool live score - Team news, Premier League, FUL vs LIV updates

Welcome to Sportstar’s live blog of the Premier League game between Liverpool and Fulham, being played at the Cavern Cottage in London, England.

Confirmed lineups: Liverpool: Alison, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Fabinho, Henderson, Jones; Salah, Nunez, Diaz Fulham: Leno, Cedric, Tosin, Diop, Robinson, Palhinha, Lukic, Cairney, Wilson, Vinicius, Willian

Match Preview

Liverpool will look to strengthen its bid to stay in European football after a bumpy season as it travels to London to play Fulham on Tuesday (England time).

Jurgen Klopp’s side has been on the rise since the 1-4 drubbing to Manchester City and is unbeaten in six games so far.

In its previous match, it showed tremendous pedigree to pip Tottenham Hotspur in the last moment as it rode on Diogo Jota’s winner in the second-half injury time.

The Reds sit fifth in the league table with 56 points from 33 matches and will have the chance to go closer to arch-rival Manchester United if it pulls off a win.

However, they will miss the services of midfielder Thiago Alcantara, who has been ruled out for the season with a hip injury. Fulham, on the other hand, will miss out on defender Tim Ream, who was forced off in the previous game (against Man City) with a fractured arm.

Fulham has had a rollercoaster of a form since its seven-game unbeaten run until March 1, when it beat Leeds United in the FA Cup.

It has won just twice since, losing all the remaining seven games, including a loss to City at home in its previous match.

Marco Silva’s side is well clear of relegation but will look to finish in the upper half of the table, currently sitting at 10th with 45 points from 33 games.