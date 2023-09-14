MagazineBuy Print

Guardiola returns to Man City after recovering from back operation

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has returned to the club after recovering from his recent back operation.

Published : Sep 14, 2023 08:22 IST , MANCHESTER, England - 1 MIN READ

Manchester City’s head coach Pep Guardiola.
Manchester City's head coach Pep Guardiola. | Photo Credit: AP
Manchester City's head coach Pep Guardiola. | Photo Credit: AP

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has returned to the club after recovering from his recent back operation.

Guardiola is resuming his duties after three weeks away, with City confirming his return on Wednesday.

READ | Walsh and Beth to miss Lionesses’ two Nations League games

Assistant coach Juanma Lillo has been in charge since the 52-year-old Guardiola traveled to Spain for the procedure.

In Guardiola’s absence, City beat Sheffield United and Fulham to maintain the 100% start to its Premier League title defense. City’s squad is beginning to gather following the international break.

City returns to Premier League action on Saturday at West Ham before its defense of the Champions League begins at home against Red Star Belgrade on Tuesday.

