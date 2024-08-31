MagazineBuy Print

Premier League result: Brighton ends 10-man Arsenal’s winning start with 1-1 draw

Arsenal dominated the first half and deservedly lead at half time after Kai Havertz finished brilliantly in the 38th minute, having been played in expertly by Bukayo Saka.

Published : Aug 31, 2024 19:59 IST , LONDON - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Brighton & Hove Albion’s Joao Pedro scored the equaliser against Arsenal in the Premier League.
Brighton & Hove Albion’s Joao Pedro scored the equaliser against Arsenal in the Premier League. | Photo Credit: Reuters
Brighton & Hove Albion’s Joao Pedro scored the equaliser against Arsenal in the Premier League. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Brighton and Hove Albion ended Arsenal’s winning start to the new Premier League season with a 1-1 draw at The Emirates on Saturday, with the home side holding on with 10 men after Declan Rice’s second-half sending off.

Four minutes into the second half, however, Arsenal's task was made all the harder when Rice was sent off after picking up a second yellow card. Brazilian striker Joao Pedro fired Brighton level 12 minutes later.

Four minutes into the second half, however, Arsenal’s task was made all the harder when Rice was sent off after picking up a second yellow card. Brazilian striker Joao Pedro fired Brighton level 12 minutes later.

Both sides missed golden chances to win the contest late on, but they each had to settle for a point that keeps Arsenal and Brighton unbeaten from its three games so far.

After narrowly missing out on its first Premier League title since 2004 last season, Arsenal started the new term in perfect fashion.

With champion Manchester City also coming into this weekend’s fixtures with two wins from two at the start of the new season, Arsenal knows any slip-up, even this early in the campaign, could be costly.

It appeared set to be course for a ninth successive league victory after a dominant first-half display. Skipper Martin Odegaard should have scored earlier in the opening period before Havertz lofted home his second of the campaign.

Rice’s second yellow for trying to stop Brighton taking a quick free kick, a decision that was met with consternation around the stands, turned the tide in the visitors’ favour.

Since Boxing Day 2019 - Mikel Arteta’s first game in charge of Arsenal - the Gunners have been shown 16 red cards in the Premier League, at least three more than any other side. But it was Rice’s first red in his 245th Premier League appearance.

Following his last-gasp winner against Manchester United last weekend, Pedro reacted first after Yankuba Minteh’s shot had been saved to pull Brighton level, and the game opened up thereafter.

Saka could have snatched the win late on, while Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya had to be at his best on several occasions to keep Brighton from earning all three points, but both seemed content with a draw after an exhilarating tussle.

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
+ SEE all Stories

