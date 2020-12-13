Gylfi Sigurdsson penalty gives Everton win over Chelsea

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti outwitted his former player Frank Lampard as his side put on a superbly organised performance to beat visitor Chelsea 1-0 in their Premier League clash on Saturday.

Ancelotti's side was happy to let its visitor have the ball but allowed it precious little in the way of goal-scoring chances, snuffing out Chelsea's high-priced attack in a disciplined defensive display in front of 2,000 fans.

“I am really pleased, in front of our supporters. We are really happy for them, they have seen a good match from Everton. We played well with fantastic spirit,” Ancelotti said.

“Defensively we did really well. The team sacrificed, that was the target because against the tough teams like Chelsea you have to sacrifice. We were dangerous on the counter and we didn't concede many opportunities. We deserved to win.”

Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin was upended by goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, and Gylfi Sigurdsson dispatched the resulting penalty for the only goal of the game, but Lampard declined to blame his net-minder.

“I don't think Edouard Mendy was just culpable but he has been outstanding so far so I will take that. When teams play long with one of the best strikers in the league, you have to suffer the moments and get through,” Lampard said.

Though his side remains third in the table, the former Chelsea midfielder dismissed suggestions that it was title challenger alongside leaders Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool.

“You have to look at the teams winning it the last three or fours years -- they have wingers, strikers scoring 30, 40 goals and league, Champions League winners,” he said.

“Coming here to this place, they (Everton) were up for a result and we did not pass the test. We will in the future.”