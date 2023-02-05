Harry Kane breaks Jimmy Greaves’ record to become highest goal scorer of Tottenham Hotspur

Harry Kane became Tottenham Hotspur’s leading goal scorer across competitions after he found the net against Manchester City on Sunday in the Premier League.

Who has scored most goals for Tottenham?

Harry Kane scored the 267th goal for Tottenham Hotspur, the most goals for the club, which put him clear of Jimmy Greaves who held the record for 53 years.

Bobby Smith, with a total of 208, is the only other player to score 200-plus goals for the London-based club.

Kane achieved the feat in his 416th appearance for the club. Out of Kane’s 267 goals, 200 have been scored in the Premier League. He also has 62 assists to his credit.

Kane also became only the third player after Alan Shearer and Wayne Rooney to hit 200 goals in the Premier League.

The goal was scored in the 14th minute of the game when Kane hit a right-footed shot from the penalty area to beat City’s goalkeeper Ederson. In 22 appearances this season in the English top flight, Kane has scored 17 goals and set up another one.

