Maguire: Man Utd wants titles, not just Champions League spots

Manchester United is not content with challenging for the Champions League spots because it wants titles, and Harry Maguire feels it is on the right track to achieve that.

After being the dominant force in the Premier League under Alex Ferguson, United has failed to top the table since his departure in 2013.

Louis van Gaal steered the Red Devils to the FA Cup in 2016 and Jose Mourinho masterminded an EFL Cup and Europa League double the following year.

United sat fifth, three points adrift of fourth-place Chelsea, when the coronavirus pandemic brought a halt to the season in March.

Maguire, who arrived from Leicester City in an £80million transfer in August, believes Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has the team on course to return to the top of English football.

"I think you can see from the start of the season, we look a lot more like a team. You can see where we want to go, where we want to head," Maguire told Sky Sports.

"I knew when I first came to Man United, Ole said to me loads and loads that it's a building process but we will get to where we want to be. I can see where we are heading and the style that he wants to implement on our team.

"Don't get me wrong, there are still plenty of aspects we need to improve upon to get to the top, which is where we want to be. We don't want to be challenging for Champions League spots, we want to be challenging for titles.

"We know there is still a lot of improvement to get there, but we are on the right track. I’m sure we will eventually get there.

Maguire has been a key figure for United this season and was made club captain when Ashley Young departed for Inter in January.

Asked if anything has surprised him at Old Trafford, the England international said: "The expectation. Playing for Manchester United, every game is so big.

"I knew that before coming to the club, I'd spoke to ex-players – I spoke to Jonny Evans a lot, who fully recommended such an unbelievable club.

"It's more than a football club, I think you see that with the way they've acted during this crisis. It's something that works well in the community, in Manchester. You've seen that with the things they've done."