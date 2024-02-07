MagazineBuy Print

Man United defender Harry Maguire’s appeals trial in Greece postponed until 2025 due to strike

The 30-year-old England international is appealing a 21-month suspended sentence over a nightclub brawl on the Greek island of Mykonos.

Published : Feb 07, 2024 18:59 IST , ATHENS

AP
Harry Maguire reacts during Manchester United’s match against West Ham.
Harry Maguire reacts during Manchester United's match against West Ham.
Harry Maguire reacts during Manchester United’s match against West Ham. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The appeals trial of Manchester United defender Harry Maguire over a nightclub brawl on the Greek island of Mykonos has been postponed for a year because of a lawyers’ strike, court officials told The Associated Press.

The 30-year-old England international is appealing a 21-month suspended sentence following the incident in 2020. His case was due to be heard Wednesday at a court on the island of Syros, the region’s administrative capital.

Yannis Paradeisis, a Syros lawyer assisting with the prosecution and representing four police officers allegedly assaulted in the brawl, said a new trial date was set for March 12, 2025.

“The hearing has been postponed. It’s because of the lawyers’ strikes that have been occurring over the last few months,” Paradeisis told the AP.

Lawyers and other Greek self-employed professionals are protesting tax reforms announced last year. The strikes have added to a huge backlog in court cases.

Maintaining his innocence, Maguire said he intervened to protect his sister who had joined him on the vacation, and has rejected suggestions that he should make an apology.

Maguire’s career has been up and down since the incident in Greece. He remains a regular starter for England, helping the team to the European Championship final in 2021 and staying in coach Gareth Southgate’s squad despite occasionally being dropped by United.

Maguire has faced criticism by England fans — often during games — and Southgate passionately defended him, blasting the “ridiculous treatment of him for a long period of time.”

At United, Maguire briefly fell out of favor with manager Erik ten Hag but regained his place during an injury crisis late last year and played well that he is now back in the team.

He was the Premier League’s player of the month for November and is expected to start for England during Euro 2024 in Germany in June and July.

