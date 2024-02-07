MagazineBuy Print

Serie A confirms Inter coach Simone Inzaghi banned for match at Roma

Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi will be banned from the touchline for his team’s Serie A match at Roma on Saturday.

Published : Feb 07, 2024 08:39 IST , MILAN - 1 MIN READ

Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi reacts
Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi reacts | Photo Credit: REUTERS
Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi will be banned from the touchline for his team’s Serie A match at Roma on Saturday.

Inzaghi was booked for continuously straying outside his technical area during Sunday’s 1-0 win over Juventus. It was his fifth yellow card of the season and the Italian league’s sports judge confirmed on Tuesday that the coach had been handed a one-match ban.

Sunday’s victory in the derby d’Italia saw Inter take a potentially decisive step toward the Serie A title as it sent Inzaghi’s team four points clear of second-placed Juventus, with a game in hand.

“I’m really angry,” Inzaghi said about the booking Sunday. “Often I’ve deserved it but tonight no: it was a derby d’Italia, such an emotional match.

“The players were impeccably behaved on the field and we tried to help everyone work well. Unfortunately I stepped out of the technical area, it’s a heavy booking, I’m disappointed but better me than one of my players.”

Related Topics

Simone Inzaghi /

Roma /

Inter Milan /

Serie A

Latest on Sportstar

    AP
  2. AFCON 2024: Nigeria star Osimhen rejoins team ahead of semifinal against South Africa
    AP
  3. Copa del Rey: Mallorca and Sociedad grind out stalemate in semifinal
    Reuters
  4. German Cup: Leverkusen scores last-gasp winner to beat VfB Stuttgart 3-2
    Reuters
  5. Egypt names record scorer Hossam Hassan as new coach
    Reuters
