Premier League: Brentford cruises to a 3-0 win against bottom-placed Southampton

Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo got a goal and an assist in its 3-0 home victory over bottom-side Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday to move up to seventh in the standings.

04 February, 2023 22:51 IST
Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo, foreground left, celebrates after scoring his side’s second goal. | Photo Credit: AP Photo/Kin Cheung

Defender Ben Mee opened the scoring for Brentford with a bullet header into the top left corner in the 41st minute, converting a lovely lofted pass by Mbeumo.

The Cameroon international, then doubled the lead three minutes later when Yoane Wissa set him up with a brilliant cross into the box, which Mbeumo finished with a low first-time shot.

Midfielder Mathias Jensen sealed the win for the home side in the 80th with a header inside the right post, giving Southampton goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu no chance.

Brentford, which has won four of its last five league matches, moved to 33 points from 21 games and is three points behind fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League spot.

Southampton remains bottom of the table with 15 points. It will host 15th-placed Wolverhampton Wanderers next Saturday when Brentford travel to leader Arsenal.

