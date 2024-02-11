MagazineBuy Print

Premier League: Toney can offer England something different, says Brentford boss Frank

Toney, who returned last month from an eight-month ban for breaching betting rules, was once again on target on Saturday against the Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Published : Feb 11, 2024 15:49 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Ivan Toney of Brentford celebrates scoring his team’s second goal during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Brentford FC at Molineux.
Ivan Toney of Brentford celebrates scoring his team’s second goal during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Brentford FC at Molineux. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Ivan Toney of Brentford celebrates scoring his team’s second goal during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Brentford FC at Molineux. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Brentford manager Thomas Frank heaped praise on Ivan Toney and backed the forward for an England recall, saying he can bring “something different” to Gareth Southgate’s team after the 27-year-old continued his goal-scoring exploits.

Toney, who returned last month from an eight-month ban for breaching betting rules, was once again on target on Saturday as he helped Brentford go six points clear of the relegation zone with a 2-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Toney’s goal was his third in four league games.

The west London side’s top scorer last season, with 20 goals in 33 Premier League appearances, Toney has been capped once. He made his debut against Ukraine in a Euro 2024 qualifier in March.

“I know what Ivan can bring, and I think it’s something different England don’t have,” Frank told reporters. “Ivan played a fine game, not a top game, but the strikers need to score goals.

ALSO READ: Guimaraes double lifts Newcastle to win at Forest

“He scored again when he had to and he played with illness, he was ill Thursday, Friday and today. It shows everything about his mentality. He is unique. He has always been committed for the team, for the club and his team mates.”

Toney has been linked with a big-money move away from Brentford when the transfer window opens later this year.

But with the European Championship in Germany fast approaching, Frank is backing Toney all the way in.

“Who knows what is going to happen in the summer? What Ivan is very good at is being in the moment - right now, here, ready. That’s what he is focussing on,” Frank said.

“It would be great if he keeps going. He has all the qualities for it. We know we will create chances for him and big chances.”

