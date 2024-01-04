MagazineBuy Print

Sancho on verge of Borussia Dortmund return - Reports

German tabloid Bild reported on Thursday that the clubs have agreed on a loan deal for the 23-year-old Sancho to the end of the season.

Published : Jan 04, 2024 23:15 IST , DORTMUND - 1 MIN READ

AP
FILE PHOTO: Jadon Sancho greets supporters after a match.
FILE PHOTO: Jadon Sancho greets supporters after a match. | Photo Credit: AP
FILE PHOTO: Jadon Sancho greets supporters after a match. | Photo Credit: AP

England forward Jadon Sancho is reportedly on the verge of returning to Borussia Dortmund from Manchester United.

German tabloid Bild reported on Thursday that the clubs agreed on a loan deal for the 23-year-old Sancho to the end of the season, with just minor outstanding details to be finalized.

Bild reported Dortmund was to pay around 3 million euros ($3.3 million) for the loan. Sancho fell out of favor with United coach Erik ten Hag and has made only three league appearances as a substitute this season. He hasn’t played since August.

“I can’t say anything about that,” Ten Hag said Thursday when asked about any deal with Dortmund. “We have to wait and see how things are going.”

Sancho joined United from Dortmund for 85 million euros (then $100 million) in 2021. He has nine goals in 59 English Premier League appearances.

Sancho previously starred in a four-year spell at Dortmund, scoring 50 goals in 137 competitive games. He joined the German club from Manchester City in 2017.

Dortmund has been inconsistent this season, arguably overachieving in the Champions League by finishing top in a group with Paris Saint-Germain, AC Milan and Newcastle, while disappointing in the Bundesliga, where it has failed to win any of its last four games. After 16 rounds, the team is already 15 points behind league leader Bayer Leverkusen.

Dortmund finished 2023 without a win in any of its last six games across all competitions.

