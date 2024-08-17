MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

James Milner starts record 23rd season in Premier League

The 38-year-old is just 17 appearances away from Premier League record for most matches held by Gareth Barry.

Published : Aug 17, 2024 20:37 IST , LIVERPOOL - 1 MIN READ

AP
James Milner of Brighton & Hove Albion passes the ball against Everton.
James Milner of Brighton & Hove Albion passes the ball against Everton. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

James Milner of Brighton & Hove Albion passes the ball against Everton. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

James Milner began his record 23rd season in the Premier League when he started for Brighton against Everton on Saturday.

Milner is 38 — seven years older than the current Brighton manager, Fabian Hurzeler — and debuted in England’s top flight in 2002 when he played for Leeds.

This is his second season with Brighton and Milner was making his 636th appearance in the Premier League, 17 off the record held by Gareth Barry.

Milner has also featured for Newcastle, Aston Villa, Manchester City and Liverpool. Manchester United great Ryan Giggs previously shared the record with Milner for most seasons in the Premier League with 22.

Related stories

Related Topics

James Milner /

Gareth Barry /

Ryan Giggs /

Brighton and Hove Albion /

Premier League 2024-25

Latest on Sportstar

  1. James Milner starts record 23rd season in Premier League
    AP
  2. Indian sports wrap, August 17: Aditi exits early, Lee, Khang share lead as Olympic champion Ko lies 6th
    Team Sportstar
  3. Rayhan Thomas wins Coimbatore Open, claims title on PGTI debut
    Rayan Rozario
  4. Arsenal vs Wolves LIVE score, ARS 1-0 WOL, Premier League 2024-25: Havertz scores for Gunners lead, match updates
    Team Sportstar
  5. Mbappe is an extraordinary talent, we have to help him adapt: Real Madrid coach Ancelotti
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
+ SEE all Stories

More on Premier League

  1. James Milner starts record 23rd season in Premier League
    AP
  2. Premier League 2024-24: Salah, Jota goals guide to Liverpool to win as Slot starts on a high
    Reuters
  3. Arsenal vs Wolves LIVE score, ARS 1-0 WOL, Premier League 2024-25: Havertz scores for Gunners lead, match updates
    Team Sportstar
  4. Premier League 2024-25: Zirkzee relishes ‘unbelievable’ Manchester United debut
    AFP
  5. Ipswich Town vs Liverpool highlights, IPS 0-2 LIV, Premier League 2024-25: Salah, Jota goals lead Reds to win in opening fixture
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. James Milner starts record 23rd season in Premier League
    AP
  2. Indian sports wrap, August 17: Aditi exits early, Lee, Khang share lead as Olympic champion Ko lies 6th
    Team Sportstar
  3. Rayhan Thomas wins Coimbatore Open, claims title on PGTI debut
    Rayan Rozario
  4. Arsenal vs Wolves LIVE score, ARS 1-0 WOL, Premier League 2024-25: Havertz scores for Gunners lead, match updates
    Team Sportstar
  5. Mbappe is an extraordinary talent, we have to help him adapt: Real Madrid coach Ancelotti
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment