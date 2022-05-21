Man City's De Bruyne named Premier League's Player of the Season

Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne has been named the Premier League's Player of the Season for the 2021-22 campaign, the league said on Saturday.

De Bruyne won the award for the second time after also getting the prize in the 2019-20 season.

The Belgium international scored 15 goals and provided seven assists in 29 games this season and has been a key player for City, which needs a win in its final game on Sunday to lift its sixth Premier League title.

The 30-year-old saw off competition from City team mate Joao Cancelo, Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah, Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min and others.

"There is so much quality in the Premier League and it is a pleasure to be nominated with so many other great players who have had incredible seasons for their clubs," De Bruyne said.

"I think my performances this season have been good and I am happy that I have been able to contribute with goals and assists throughout the season."

Earlier on Saturday, teammate and midfielder Phil Foden was named the league's best young player of the season for the second year in a row.