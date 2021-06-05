Football EPL EPL Lamela’s rabona against Arsenal awarded PL Goal of the Season Lamela's outrageous rabona could not help Tottenham in avoiding defeat as Spurs lost 2-1 in that match courtesy of goals by Martin Odegaard and Alexandre Lacazette . Team Sportstar 05 June, 2021 18:08 IST Tottenham player Erik Lamela. - Getty Images Team Sportstar 05 June, 2021 18:08 IST Tottenham Hotspur's Erik Lamela's rabona against Arsenal has been awarded the PL Goal of the Season for 2020/21 finishing ahead of strikes by Edinson Cavani, Manuel Lanzini, Sebastian Haller and James Maddison.Despite the brilliantly taken goal, Tottenham lost the match 2-1, with Lamela himself being sent off 12 minutes after scoring the goal. How was the goal scored?The goal was an end result of a brilliant team effort as Sergio Regulion's cushioned cross to Lucas Moura allowed the Brazilian to lay off the ball for Lamela, who took his chance brilliantly to beat Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno. Other nomineesJames Maddison (City 2-5 Leicester, September 27)Lanzini (Tottenham 3-3 West Ham, October 18)Ola Aina (Fulham 2-0 West Brom, November 2)Sebastian Haller (West Ham 1-1 Palace, December 16)Mohamed Salah (West Ham 1-3 Liverpool, January 31)*Bruno Fernandes (United 3-3 Everton, February 6)Erik Lamela (Arsenal 2-1 Tottenham, March 14)Jesse Lingard (Wolves 2-3 West Ham, April 5)Cavani (United 1-1 Fulham, May 18) Read more stories on EPL. For more updates, follow Sportstar on : Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.