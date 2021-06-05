Lamela’s rabona against Arsenal awarded PL Goal of the Season

Tottenham Hotspur's Erik Lamela's rabona against Arsenal has been awarded the PL Goal of the Season for 2020/21 finishing ahead of strikes by Edinson Cavani, Manuel Lanzini, Sebastian Haller and James Maddison.

Despite the brilliantly taken goal, Tottenham lost the match 2-1, with Lamela himself being sent off 12 minutes after scoring the goal.

How was the goal scored?

The goal was an end result of a brilliant team effort as Sergio Regulion's cushioned cross to Lucas Moura allowed the Brazilian to lay off the ball for Lamela, who took his chance brilliantly to beat Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno.