Liverpool, City “out on their own”, says Chelsea boss Lampard

Liverpool and Manchester City have set the benchmark for the rest of the Premier League to follow, Chelsea boss Frank Lampard said after masterminding the 2-1 win over City that handed the Reds their first league title in 30 years on Thursday.

Lampard, who won three Premier League titles as a player at Chelsea, congratulated Liverpool in a news conference and said it was up to other clubs to match them and Pep Guardiola's City.

“I think for the last three seasons, themselves (Liverpool) and City have been out on their own pretty much, and that's a lot of work,” he said.

“It's a gap that we want to try and breach, we want to move up towards - they are two of the best teams in the world. Again, credit to Liverpool for what they've done,” Lampard added.