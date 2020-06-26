Football EPL EPL Liverpool, City “out on their own”, says Chelsea boss Lampard Frank Lampard congratulated Liverpool in a news conference and said it was up to other clubs to match them and Pep Guardiola's Manchester City. Reuters 26 June, 2020 09:05 IST Liverpool and Manchester City have set the benchmark for the rest of the Premier League to follow, Chelsea boss Frank Lampard. - GETTY IMAGES Reuters 26 June, 2020 09:05 IST Liverpool and Manchester City have set the benchmark for the rest of the Premier League to follow, Chelsea boss Frank Lampard said after masterminding the 2-1 win over City that handed the Reds their first league title in 30 years on Thursday.Lampard, who won three Premier League titles as a player at Chelsea, congratulated Liverpool in a news conference and said it was up to other clubs to match them and Pep Guardiola's City.ALSO READ| Guardiola hails Klopp after Liverpool secures first Premier League title in 30 years “I think for the last three seasons, themselves (Liverpool) and City have been out on their own pretty much, and that's a lot of work,” he said.“It's a gap that we want to try and breach, we want to move up towards - they are two of the best teams in the world. Again, credit to Liverpool for what they've done,” Lampard added. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos