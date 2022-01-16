Football EPL EPL Harrison hat-trick earns Leeds win at West Ham After three successive wins, West Ham had the chance to open up a five-point gap between itself and fifth-placed Arsenal whose game at Tottenham Hotspur was postponed. Reuters 16 January, 2022 22:03 IST Leeds United's Jack Harrison greets supporters after the English Premier League match between West Ham and Leeds United. - REUTERS Reuters 16 January, 2022 22:03 IST West Ham United squandered a chance to cement the fourth spot in the Premier League as it lost 3-2 at home to Leeds United on Sunday with Jack Harrison scoring a hat-trick for the visitors.After three successive wins, West Ham had the chance to open up a five-point gap between itself and fifth-placed Arsenal whose game at Tottenham Hotspur was postponed.But Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds, missing seven players through injury or suspension, had other ideas.Harrison opened the scoring after 10 minutes with a curled finish but Jarrod Bowen equalised with a header in the 34th minute -- his fourth goal in his last three games.READ: Liverpool goes second with comfortable win over BrentfordHarrison touched in after good work by Luke Ayling three minutes later to give Leeds the halftime lead.When Pablo Fornals levelled again with a precise finish seven minutes after the break it seemed West Ham would go and win but Leeds responded in magnificent fashion.Harrison's deft finish after a dazzling bit of play by Raphinha restored their lead and Raphinha rattled the woodwork with a superb free-kick before Leeds had an effort by Mateusz Klich ruled out for a harsh offside.The win lifted Leeds to 15th, nine points above the relegation zone. Read more stories on EPL. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :