Leeds signs Harrison from Man City, Gelhardt from Wigan The duo are Leeds United' latest recruits following the permanent arrivals of on-loan signings Helder Costa and Illan Meslier earlier this month. Reuters 11 August, 2020 08:42 IST Jack Harrison has already spent two season on loan at Leeds United. - Getty Images Reuters 11 August, 2020 08:42 IST Leeds United has re-signed winger Jack Harrison on a season-long loan deal from Manchester City and striker Joe Gelhardt on a four-year contract from Wigan Athletic, the newly-promoted Premier League club announced on Monday.The 23-year-old Harrison spent the previous two campaigns on loan at Elland Road making 91 appearances and scoring 10 goals in all competitions and Leeds said it completed his loan deal with a view to signing him permanently.Gelhardt, 18, who made his Wigan debut in August 2018 aged 16 in the League Cup, joins Leeds for an undisclosed fee.READ | Dortmund says Jadon Sancho staying amid Man United links The duo are Leeds' latest recruits in the transfer window following the permanent arrivals of on-loan signings Helder Costa and Illan Meslier earlier this month.A former youth player with Manchester United and Liverpool, Harrison has represented England at under-21 level.He played all 46 league games for Marcelo Bielsa's side last season, as it ended a 16-year wait to return to the English top-flight by winning the second-tier Championship.Gelhardt, who has represented England from under-16 to under-18 levels, played 19 times in all competitions for Wigan in the Championship last season.