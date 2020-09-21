Leicester fights back against Burnley to give Rodgers 100th Premier League win

Leicester City came from behind to secure a 4-2 home win over Burnley on Sunday which was also a milestone 100th Premier League victory for its manager Brendan Rodgers.

The Foxes top the table, leading a group of five teams on a maximum six points from two games, with a superior goal difference after their opening 3-0 success at promoted West Bromwich Albion.

It was no more than Leicester deserved after falling behind to an early Chris Wood strike, as it displayed a wealth of attacking talent against the battling visitor.

Wood volleyed the ball past Leicester goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel from seven metres in the 10th minute after getting the better of James Justin, who failed to clear a Charlie Taylor cross from the left flank.

Harvey Barnes equalised in the 20th after some good work by Jamie Vardy, who shook off two defenders and laid the ball back unselfishly to Timothy Castagne who in turn squared it for Barnes to side-foot it home.

Castagne racked up another assist in the 50th minute as his fizzing low cross to Vardy was turned into his own net by Erik Pieters, with Leicester moving up a gear after the break.

Justin made amends for sloppy defending at Burnley's opening goal when he netted the home team's third around the hour mark, benefiting from nifty footwork by Ayoze Perez who set up the right back to slot the ball in at the far post.

Jimmy Dunne pulled one back for the visitor in the 73rd minute when he beat his marker to the ball and headed in a long Dwight McNeil free kick before Dennis Praet secured the win with the best goal of the match.

The Belgian midfielder unleashed an unstoppable shot past Burnley keeper Nick Pope from 18 metres before Wood hit the post for the visitor in the dying minutes of an action-packed clash at King Power stadium.

Burnley is at home to Southampton in their next game on Saturday while Leicester visits Manchester City next Sunday.