Premier League

Pressure on Everton, says Leicester boss Smith after draw at Newcastle

Heading into the final Sunday when it hosts West Ham United, Leicester is 18th with 31 points, two less than Everton who is at home to Bournemouth on the final day and above 19th-placed Leeds on goal difference.

Reuters
NEWCASTLE 23 May, 2023 08:04 IST
NEWCASTLE 23 May, 2023 08:04 IST
Leicester City English manager Dean Smith applauds the supporters at the end of the Premier League match against Newcastle United at St James’ Park on May 22, 2023. 

Leicester City English manager Dean Smith applauds the supporters at the end of the Premier League match against Newcastle United at St James’ Park on May 22, 2023.  | Photo Credit: AFP

Heading into the final Sunday when it hosts West Ham United, Leicester is 18th with 31 points, two less than Everton who is at home to Bournemouth on the final day and above 19th-placed Leeds on goal difference.

Leicester City’s Premier League status is hanging by a thread after a 0-0 draw at Newcastle United on Monday took the club’s survival out of its own hands, but manager Dean Smith says the result heaped the pressure on Everton.

Heading into the final Sunday when it hosts West Ham United, Leicester is 18th with 31 points, two less than Everton who is at home to Bournemouth on the final day and above 19th-placed Leeds on goal difference.

Also Read
Newcastle back in Champions League, but Howe says top-four was not the plan

Leicester also has a better goal difference than Everton so if it beats West Ham, Everton will also have to beat Bournemouth to preserve its 69-year tenure in the top flight.

Smith, whose side defended for the vast majority of the game at Newcastle and were saved by the woodwork three times, said that at least they still have a chance after many had written off the 2016 champions.

“I think we have (put pressure on Everton). If they draw and we win we stay up. I did say it might be down to goal difference,” Smith, who took over until the end of the season following the sacking of Brendan Rodgers in April, said.

“We have got a tough game against West Ham who have just qualified for a European final. Their manager is a good friend of mine, David Moyes, he’s someone I have a lot of respect for and he will make it a really tough game for us.

“But we’ve made Everton have to win if we win ourselves. That performance (against Newcastle) was what supporters deserved with all the travelling they’ve done this season, and it was a clean sheet they deserved.”

Also Read | Spain opens probe into racist abuse of Vinicius

It promises to be nerve-jangling final day for fans of Leicester, Everton and Leeds.

“We’re going to need help. I think there’s going to be a lot of anxiety between the three teams that are in it,” Smith said.

“If Everton win, we obviously will give it our best shot and as long as we can say that we have fought tooth and nail, all we can do is put pressure on them.”

Read more stories on Premier League.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Watch: Fans speak on January window 2022-23 deadline day transfers

Premier League returns: Manchester City’s story so far

Thomas Tuchel interview - Five takeaways from chat with former Chelsea coach

Slide shows

Premier League transfer window recap: Five best signings

Top Premier League matches of 2018-19 season

In pictures: Today in sports

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us