Leicester defender Caglar Soyuncu in Turkey with coronavirus

Leicester defender Caglar Soyuncu contracted the coronavirus while away playing for Turkey and he remains in his home country. Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers disclosed the positive test after Soyuncu missed Saturday's 2-0 loss to Manchester City.

“He is good and feeling fine and we will go through the process seeing when he can be back,” Rodgers said.

Soyuncu remains in isolation in Turkey following the World Cup qualifiers and Rodgers said it was “highly unlikely” he would be available for next Sunday's game at West Ham. “The club is working with the Turkish federation to see where we're at,” Rodgers said.