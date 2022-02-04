Liverpool confident of completing deal for midfielder Fabio Carvalho in summer

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said the club is still interested in signing Fulham midfielder Fabio Carvalho in the summer after a January move broke down at the final hour.

Klopp confirmed widespread media reports that Liverpool made a move to bring in the 19-year-old on Monday's deadline day, only for the club to run out of time to complete the transfer - something that will not deter the Reds from trying again.

"We will see with that. Of course, we are obviously still interested," Klopp told a news conference on Friday ahead of this weekend's FA Cup clash with Cardiff City. "It would be crazy if we were not.

EEOC wants to join U.S. women’s team players in equal pay appeal

Police raids Greek fan clubs after deadly attack

"It was late to do the deal before the transfer window closed again. And so in the end, it did work out, but yeah, we'll see what happens. These things are sometimes out of our hands."

Late bloomer

One deal Liverpool did get over the line was the capture of Porto winger Luis Diaz for a reported fee of 45 million euros ($52 million), and Klopp could not contain his excitement.

"We like pretty much everything about him," Klopp said. "I followed him for a while. Not only since we played them (Porto) twice in the Champions League, so, he is an exceptional player.

"He has this speed, skill set, he has the character to have a really good career, and we all want him to have this career here with us.

"He is maybe a little bit of a late bloomer, but he has bloomed exceptionally well. We are really happy that we could get him in now, and we can help him, and he can help us."

Klopp also revealed youngster Harvey Elliott could be named in the squad for Sunday's clash at Anfield. The winger has been missing since September after suffering a serious ankle injury and undergoing surgery.