Football EPL EPL Delhi to host Liverpool's interactive roadshow LFC World During the event, Liverpool fans have the chance to take a photo of themselves with the Champions League trophy and enjoy the screening of the Premier League match against Bournemouth that day. Team Sportstar 19 February, 2020 20:07 IST Liverpool legends Emile Heskey and Jason McAteer will meet the fans at the LFC World event. - SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT Team Sportstar 19 February, 2020 20:07 IST Premier League club Liverpool has confirmed Delhi as the host city for its interactive roadshow LFC World with club legends Emile Heskey and Jason McAteer set to be in the capital for the event. Select Citywalk Mall is the venue for the event on March 7, with fans having the chance to take a photo of themselves with the Champions League trophy. Read: Robertson: We can't take Anfield for grantedHeskey said: “LFC World Delhi is the place to be for Reds in India. We know not all our fans can get to Anfield, so we want to bring the club closer to them. “We’re really looking forward to visiting Delhi and meeting all of our supporters out there – it will be a fantastic experience for us and them.”Following a day of free LFC-themed activities, fans can be part of a BOSS nights gig featuring Jamie Webster - creator of the Reds famous “Allez allez allez” song - and share the match-day atmosphere at a viewing party as the team takes on Bournemouth in the Premier League at Anfield.LFC World Delhi will begin at 11am on March 7 and on-stage activity will commence with a Legends talk show from 3pm, followed by the BOSS Nights gig at 4pm and match kick-off at 6pm. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos