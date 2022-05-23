Liverpool signs winger Carvalho from Fulham

Liverpool has reached an agreement to sign winger Fabio Carvalho from Fulham in the summer, the Premier League club said on Monday.

British media reported that Liverpool paid Fulham GBP 5 million (USD 6.29 million) plus add-ons for the 19-year-old, whom it had tried but failed to sign on the transfer deadline day in January.

Carvalho, who can also play as an attacking midfielder, scored 10 goals and recorded eight assists in the Championship for Fulham this season as it sealed the second-tier title and promotion to the Premier League.

“Liverpool FC can confirm Fabio Carvalho will join the club this summer,” the club said in a statement.

“The 19-year-old forward will officially complete a switch to the Reds on July 1.”

A former England youth international, Carvalho now represents Portugal at Under-21 level.

Liverpool finished second in the Premier League, behind champion Manchester City. It has already won the League Cup and FA Cup this season, and will face Real Madrid in the Champions League final on Saturday.