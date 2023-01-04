Liverpool troubled with Van Dijk injury amid faltering form in the Premier League

Liverpool defender Virgil Van Dijk picked up an injury during the Premier League clash against Brentford, adding to the troubles of the club, which slumped to a 1-3 away loss to Brentford on Monday.

The Netherlands defender was seeing struggling with his hamstring and was substituted early in the second half, along with two other players, Kostas Tsimikas and Harvey Elliott. Andu Robertson, Joel Matip and Naby Keita took the field instead.

“Virgil felt a little bit his muscle, but he said he’s fine and he’s a very good judge of these things,” Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp told Bien Sports after the match.

“I didn’t want to take any risk. The physios looked quite happy when I said I didn’t want to take a risk. It’s not an injury, he just felt the intensity.

“And the other two were tactical. We could bring in Naby, who played a very good game, and Robbo, whose first action after half-time was exactly what we needed, with that speed in behind.”

The club has not issued an update on the Van Dijk’s injury status yet.

Liverpool, which won the Premier League in 2019, after a drought of 30 long years, has struggled for consistency after the exit of its striker Sadio Mane and sits sixth in the league with just eight wins in 17 matches so far.

Van Dijk was a key member of the Netherlands squad that made a remarkable return to the World Cup after missing it in 2018, only to be eliminated by Lionel Messi-led Argentina in the quarterfinal.