Cody Gakpo could make his Liverpool debut in Saturday’s FA Cup tie against Wolves after the Dutch forward’s move to Anfield was finalised on Tuesday.

Liverpool agreed to sign Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven on December 28, but the paperwork formalising the £40 million ($47 million) deal took longer to complete.

The Reds said the 23-year-old is now in contention to feature for the first when Jurgen Klopp’s side hosts Wolves in the FA Cup third round.

“Cody Gakpo is officially a Liverpool player after the formalities of his transfer from PSV Eindhoven were successfully concluded on Tuesday,” a statement on the club’s website said.

“The 23-year-old is now formally registered with the Reds and able to begin work with his new club. The Netherlands international could now come into contention for Saturday’s FA Cup tie with Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield.”

Gakpo starred at the FIFA World Cup by scoring three goals in three group matches as the Netherlands reached the quarterfinals before losing to eventual champion Argentina on penalties.

His impressive form in Qatar convinced Liverpool to move for the forward amid strong interest from its bitter rival Manchester United.

Gakpo’s arrival is well-timed for Klopp after sixth placed Liverpool crashed to a shock 3-1 defeat at Brentford in the Premier League on Monday.

With Liverpool’s Uruguay striker Darwin Nunez struggling to live up to the hype that surrounded his £64 million move from Benfica last year, Gakpo is likely to get an immediate chance to shine for his new club.