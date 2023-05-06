Liverpool vs Brentford LIVE: LIV 1-0 BRE, Salah scores to equal Gerrard’s tally, Premier League score, updates

Welcome to Sportstar’s live blog of the Premier League match between Liverpool and Brentford, being played at the Anfied Stadium in Liverpool.

Confirmed starting lineups: Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konaté, van Dijk(C), Robertson; Jones, Fabinho, Gakpo; Mohamed Salah, Núñez, Diogo Jota. Brentford: Raya; Hickey, Zanka, Pinnock, Mee, Henry; Jensen, Onyeka, Janelt; Mbeumo, Toney(C).

Match Preview

Liverpool will look to continue its winning form when it hosts Brentford on Saturday. Jurgen Klopp’s side comes into the match after a 1-0 win over Fulham and sits just four points below Manchester United.

A win against the Bees will help Liverpool go just one point less than the Red Devils, who lost to Brighton in its last Premier League game.