Premier League

Liverpool vs Brentford LIVE: LIV 1-0 BRE, Salah scores to equal Gerrard’s tally, Premier League score, updates

LIV vs BRE: Follow the live updates of the Premier League match between Liverpool and Brentford from the Anfield Stadium in Liverpool, England.

Team Sportstar
Last Updated: 06 May, 2023 22:17 IST
A win against the Bees will help Liverpool go just one point less than the Red Devils, who lost to Brighton in its last Premier League game.

A win against the Bees will help Liverpool go just one point less than the Red Devils, who lost to Brighton in its last Premier League game.

LIV vs BRE: Follow the live updates of the Premier League match between Liverpool and Brentford from the Anfield Stadium in Liverpool, England.

Welcome to Sportstar’s live blog of the Premier League match between Liverpool and Brentford, being played at the Anfied Stadium in Liverpool.

Confirmed starting lineups:
Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konaté, van Dijk(C), Robertson; Jones, Fabinho, Gakpo; Mohamed Salah, Núñez, Diogo Jota.
Brentford: Raya; Hickey, Zanka, Pinnock, Mee, Henry; Jensen, Onyeka, Janelt; Mbeumo, Toney(C).

Match Preview

Liverpool will look to continue its winning form when it hosts Brentford on Saturday. Jurgen Klopp’s side comes into the match after a 1-0 win over Fulham and sits just four points below Manchester United.

A win against the Bees will help Liverpool go just one point less than the Red Devils, who lost to Brighton in its last Premier League game.

When and where will Liverpool vs Brentford be played?
The Premier League game Liverpool vs Brentford will be played at the Anfield Stadium in Liverpool. It is scheduled for a 10:00 pm IST kick-off.
Where can I watch Liverpool vs Brentford?
Liverpool vs Brentford can be watched on Star Sports network.
When can I live stream Liverpool vs Brentford?
The Premier League fixture Liverpool vs Brentford can be live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.
(Note: All the above streaming details are for viewers in India only)

