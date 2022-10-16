Premier League

Liverpool vs Manchester City: LIVE streaming info, Preview, predicted XIs, head to head record, form

Team Sportstar
16 October, 2022 09:16 IST
Liverpool and Manchester City will face off in game week 10 of the Premier League.

Liverpool vs Manchester City LIVE Streaming info: Here is all you need to know before the Premier League match at Anfield, Liverpool.

PREVIEW

Manchester City travels to Liverpool in a meeting of the Premier League’s most dominant teams of the past four years.

LIVE - Liverpool vs Manchester City

But Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp goes into the game facing major questions over his ability to keep pace with Pep Guardiola after a difficult start has his team 13 points adrift of the reigning champion.

Klopp insists Liverpool is out of the title race — even at such an early stage — but Guardiola claims it remains City’s greatest threat at the top.

Focus will again be on Erling Haaland, the newest sensation in the Premier League who has scored 15 goals in just nine appearances for City.

Liverpool will hope that Mohamed Salah can ride high on the back of his fastest Champions League hat-trick during the week, against Rangers, and emulate the form in the English top flight.

-with inputs from AP

HEAD TO HEAD RECORD

The recent encounters between the teams have turned out to be mouth watering affairs. More often than not, the course of the title race has been at stake in these matches.

The last time these two faced each other was in the F.A. Community Shield in August, with Liverpool winning the match 3-1.

In the Premier League, the sides have faced each other 52 times. Liverpool has won 21 matches, City has won 11, while 20 have ended as draws.

Liverpool vs Manchester City - Last 5 matches in the Premier League
Manchester City 2-2 Liverpool - April 2022
Liverpool 2-2 Manchester City - October 2021
Liverpool 1-4 Manchester City - February 2021
Manchester City 1-1 Liverpool - November 2020
Manchester City 4-0 Liverpool - July 2020

FORM

Manchester City has been lethal in the Premier League. It remains unbeaten and is just one point off the leader Arsenal. Liverpool, on the other hand, has struggled for consistency. It has won only two out of its eight matches in the league and sits 11th in the points table.

Liverpool’s last 5 matches in Premier League

Won 9-0 vs Bournemouth
Won 2-1 vs Newcastle United
Drew 0-0 vs Everton
Drew 3-3 vs Brighton
Lost 2-3 vs Arsenal

Manchester City’s last 5 matches in the Premier League

Won 6-0 vs Nottingham Forrest
Drew 1-1 vs Aston Villa
Won 3-0 vs Wolves
Won 6-3 vs Manchester United
Won 4-0 vs Southampton

The teams’ last matches were in the Champions League during the week. While Liverpool thrashed Rangers 7-1 at the Ibrox Stadium, Manchester City travelled to face Copenhagen and settled for a 0-0 draw.

PREDICTED XIs

Liverpool (4-2-3-1): Alisson - Gomez, van Dijk, Fabinho, Robertson - Henderson, Thiago - Firmino, Salah, Jota - Nunez.

Manchester City (4-3-3): Ederson - Cancelo, Ake, Dias, Gomez - Rodri, de Bruyne, Bernardo Silva - Grealish, Foden, Haaland.

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH

The Premier League match between Liverpool and Manchester City at Anfield will kick-off at 4:30 PM BST or 9:00 PM IST on Sunday, October 16.

The match will be live telecast on Star Sports Select HD in India. The live streaming will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

