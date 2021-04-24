EPL

Liverpool vs Newcastle LIVE HT: Salah gives Liverpool 1-0 lead

Follow the live commentary from the 2020-21 Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Newcastle United FC at the Anfield Stadium on Saturday.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
Last Updated: 24 April, 2021 17:48 IST

Mohamed Salah gave Liverpool the lead against Newcastle United on Saturday in the fourth minute of the first half (File Photo).   -  GETTY IMAGES

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
Last Updated: 24 April, 2021 17:48 IST

Welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the Premier League game featuring Liverpool and Newcastle United.

LIVE UPDATES:

 

Where can you watch the Premier League live in India?

Star Sports Select 2 HD and SD channels will telecast Premier League games live in the Indian subcontinent. Meanwhile, Disney+ Hotstar will provide live streaming online.