EPL Liverpool vs Newcastle LIVE HT: Salah gives Liverpool 1-0 lead Follow the live commentary from the 2020-21 Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Newcastle United FC at the Anfield Stadium on Saturday. Team Sportstar Last Updated: 24 April, 2021 17:48 IST Mohamed Salah gave Liverpool the lead against Newcastle United on Saturday in the fourth minute of the first half (File Photo). - GETTY IMAGES Team Sportstar Last Updated: 24 April, 2021 17:48 IST Welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the Premier League game featuring Liverpool and Newcastle United.LIVE UPDATES: Where can you watch the Premier League live in India?Star Sports Select 2 HD and SD channels will telecast Premier League games live in the Indian subcontinent. Meanwhile, Disney+ Hotstar will provide live streaming online.