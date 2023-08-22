MagazineBuy Print

Liverpool wins appeal against Mac Allister red card

 Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister’s red card in Saturday’s 3-1 Premier League win over Bournemouth has been overturned following a successful appeal to the FA, the club said on Tuesday.

Published : Aug 22, 2023 23:08 IST , Bengaluru - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Liverpool’s Alexis Mac Allister is shown a red card by referee Thomas Bramall.
FILE PHOTO: Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister is shown a red card by referee Thomas Bramall.
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Liverpool’s Alexis Mac Allister is shown a red card by referee Thomas Bramall. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

 Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister’s red card in Saturday’s 3-1 Premier League win over Bournemouth has been overturned following a successful appeal to the FA, the club said on Tuesday.

Mac Allister was shown a red card for a high tackle on Ryan Christie in the 58th minute. The sending off seemed harsh, with Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola saying after the match that it “did not look like a red card”.

“An independent Regulatory Commission has removed Alexis Mac Allister’s three-match suspension following a claim of wrongful dismissal,” the FA said in a statement.

Liverpool is fifth in the Premier League standings with four points from two games. They travel to face Newcastle United on Sunday.

Liverpool /

Premier League /

Premier League 2023-24

