Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister’s red card in Saturday’s 3-1 Premier League win over Bournemouth has been overturned following a successful appeal to the FA, the club said on Tuesday.
Mac Allister was shown a red card for a high tackle on Ryan Christie in the 58th minute. The sending off seemed harsh, with Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola saying after the match that it “did not look like a red card”.
“An independent Regulatory Commission has removed Alexis Mac Allister’s three-match suspension following a claim of wrongful dismissal,” the FA said in a statement.
Liverpool is fifth in the Premier League standings with four points from two games. They travel to face Newcastle United on Sunday.
Latest on Sportstar
- Liverpool wins appeal against Mac Allister red card
- World Athletics Championships 2023, Day Four Live Updates: Jyothi Yarraji finishes 29th overall in 100m hurdles heats, Krishan Kumar seventh in men’s 800m heat one
- Al-Nassr signs Portugal’s Otavio from Porto
- Al-Nassr 1-0 Shabab Al-Ahli LIVE score, AFC Champions League updates: Talisca scores as Al Nassr takes early lead
- James Harden fined USD 100,000 for public comments about status with 76ers
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE